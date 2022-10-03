Steam Packet may not sail on Wednesday
By Liam Grimley
Monday 3rd October 2022 4:19 pm
The Steam Packet Company has said that two of its Heysham crossings on Wednesday, October 5, may not go ahead.
Ben-my-Chree’s 8.45am crossing to Heysham and the return journey at 2.15pm are in danger of being delayed or cancelled due to ‘adverse weather forecasts.’
Steam Packet said: ‘In order to give this sailing every chance of going ahead, a final decision will be made by 7am on Wednesday.’
There is no disruption to the 2.15 am crossing to Douglas or the last crossing from Douglas to Heysham, leaving at 7.45pm, as of yet.
