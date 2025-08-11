Some passengers suffered minor injuries this morning after the Manxman aborted its approach to Heysham Port.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said the incident occurred during the 8am sailing from Douglas, when the master of the vessel ordered the manoeuvre after it was ‘seen to be out of optimum approach position’.
According to the company, the vessel made a sharp turn to starboard, causing it to heel to port.
The rolling motion resulted in a small number of passengers sustaining minor injuries.
No emergency services were required at the scene, and the sailing later docked safely.
A Steam Packet spokesperson said: ‘As a result of the manoeuvre and the rolling of the vessel a small number of minor injuries have been sustained onboard. No emergency services response was required.
‘This incident will be reported through the appropriate channels and IOMSPC will cooperate fully with any resulting investigation, should one be deemed necessary.’
The company has not confirmed the exact number of passengers injured.
The Manxman eventually arrived in at Heysham Port at 12.15pm.
The aborted approach happened during the vessel’s first attempt to enter Heysham Port.
The Steam Packet has described the decision as a safety measure taken by the master when the ship’s approach was not correctly aligned.