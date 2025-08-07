The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has cancelled Thursday’s 3pm Manannan sailing to Liverpool and the 7.15pm return service due to a generator fault.
The fast craft had experienced a technical issue earlier in the day while en-route to Liverpool and was forced to return to Douglas for maintenance.
The company says that despite the best efforts of its engineers and workshop teams, staff were unable to resolve the problem in time for the evening crossings to go ahead.
In a statement, the company apologised to customers and confirmed that affected passengers are being contacted directly by the reservations team via text and email.
Passengers are being offered alternative sailings or full refunds in line with the company’s terms and conditions. Where capacity allows, passengers will be transferred to alternative Heysham services.
A free coach transfer is being arranged for foot passengers in Liverpool who wish to travel on the 2.15am departure from Heysham.
Customers can amend bookings online or by calling the reservations team on 01624 661661 or 08722 992992. Phone lines will remain open until 6pm.
The Steam Packet thanked customers for their patience as its teams manage a higher volume of calls and enquiries.
Engineers will continue working overnight to fix the issue. A decision on whether the 7.15am sailing on Friday will go ahead is expected by 5.30am.
Further information for affected passengers is available at: www.steam-packet.com/delays-and-disruptions-advice