The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has issued an update to passengers after its morning sailing to Belfast was delayed today (Wednesday).
The fast craft Manannan was due to arrive in Belfast at 9.45am but was unable to dock on time due to another vessel occupying its allocated berth.
As a result, passengers did not disembark until just before 11am.
The late arrival will now have a knock-on effect on the return crossing, which had been scheduled to depart Belfast at 10.45am.
Passengers are being advised to check for the latest updates via the Steam Packet’s official website and social media channels.
Further updates will be provided as soon as revised departure times are confirmed.