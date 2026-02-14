The unit, based on Ward 7, began admitting patients on 13 February and will provide inpatient care for planned surgical and gynaecological procedures.
The ward is dedicated to elective surgery, with the aim of reducing cancellations and improving efficiency in surgical theatres.
Chief executive Teresa Cope said: ‘These improvements reflect our commitment to delivering the highest standards of care for our community.
The hospital has also thanked the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group for its generous contributions and continued support towards the project.