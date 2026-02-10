Riders, families and supporters gathered for a celebratory evening to honour participants from the Riding for the Disabled Association who competed in the 2025 Virtual National Championships, marking a proud moment for the local equestrian community.
More than 450 groups enter the virtual championships by submitting video footage of riders on horses they know, filmed at their usual riding location.
Isle of Man RDA riders are based at Guilcagh Stables near Andreas and have expressed their gratitude to Rose and her team for supporting their involvement in the competition and providing the horses.
The event brought together parents, volunteers, sponsors and supporters to recognise the riders’ achievements, with a formal awards presentation led by the Mayor of Douglas, Councillor Steven Crellin JP.
Surrounded by applause, riders were presented with rosettes in recognition of their performances at national level.
Celebrations were held at Talk of the Town, whose facilities and hospitality helped create a memorable evening. Representatives from the Manx Horse Council and Isle of Man Sport also attended in support.
Organisers said the number of rosettes, and the smiles on the riders’ faces, reflected a team effort across the organisation.
Group chair Jackie Turnbull said: ‘The team of thirteen riders did the Isle of Man so proud, bringing home 22 top six places. What felt like hundreds of well-deserved rosettes and class championship medals were presented by the Mayor to the beaming riders at the presentation evening.
‘It is so incredibly important we can hold competitions like this on the island to provide our riders with the opportunities that help them develop confidence and skills.’
Riding for the Disabled Isle of Man is a volunteer-run and self-funded charity providing horse riding experiences for island residents with additional needs. The organisation is celebrating 50 years of operation this year.