Steam Packet sailings continue to be affected by tidal restrictions in Douglas harbour.
Problems with a build-up of silt in the harbour following recent storms and very low tides came to a head on Saturday, March 1 when the Manxman became stuck while manoeuvring into port.
It remained grounded for some time before a rising tide allowed it to berth safely.
The Steam Packet attributed the incident to a combination of a low spring tide and high air pressure.
Since then, some dredging of the harbour has been carried out and the Department of Infrastructure has commissioned a capital dredging programme to address the issue longer-term.
However, the Steam Packet says it will need to continue tweaking the schedule to avoid another grounding incident.
This morning’s 8am Manxman sailing to Heysham was resheduled to 9am, while its return from the Lancashire port has been put back from 1.45pm to 3pm.
This evening’s departure to Heysham has also been delayed from 7.15pm to 9pm while the early morning return will leave at 3am rather than 2.45am.
Sunday morning’s Manxman sailing to Heysham has been put back 15 minutes to 9.30am and the 2.45pm return will now depart at 3.30pm.
Tomorrow’s evening sailing from Douglas will now leave at 9.30pm rather than 7.45pm and Monday morning’s return will sail at 3.30am instead of 2.45am.
That morning’s Manxman sailing from Douglas is unaffacted but the return from Heysham has been put back from 3.30pm to 4pm.
Monday’s evening sailing from Douglas will now leave at 10.30pm rather than 8.30pm and the early morning return will sail at4.30am and not 3.45am.
Tuesday’s 4.15pm departure from Heysham will have an extended crossing time of five hours and the 9pm sailing from Douglas will now leave at 10.30pm.
Wednesday’s early morning Manxman sailing from Heysham will now depart at 5.30am rather than 3am and the 8.30am service from Douglas will now leave at 11am.