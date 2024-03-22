The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company (IOMSPC) has reached an agreement with the Nautilus International union over contract terms for its members of staff.
Negotiations have been ongoing between the two parties for more than two years due to the union’s concerns over ‘live on board’ terms proposed by the Steam Packet for crew serving on its new flagship, The Manxman.
Tensions between the two parties led to union members voting in favour of industrial action, a move which caused disruption to the island’s sailing schedule at the end of 2023.
Just a day after the results of the Nautilus ballot was announced, the IOMSPC issued notice letters to members of staff who did not agree to the proposed terms.
The letters were later withdrawn by the company in January after Nautilus members agreed to suspend their industrial while talks resumed.
The two parties have seen been locked in negotiations over contract terms and now come reached an agreement.
In a statement issued by Nautilus International, the union confirmed that 75% of members voted to accept the latest terms tabled by the Steam Packet.
Neither Nautilus nor the Steam Packet have revealed exact details of the new terms.
However, a statement from Nautilus said: ‘Officers will now have more time at home with their families and loved ones than originally offered, while also allowing provision for live aboard.
‘Nautilus International members believe this represents a fair settlement, with 75% voting to accept the improved offer.’
Nautilus’ senior national organiser Garry Elliot said: ‘I must thank our members at the Steam Packet for their resolve during what has been an incredibly difficult time.
‘I would also like to thank the Manx public who, despite the disruption, stood with our members and offered them support and solidarity.
‘Through collective action, our members have ensured that changes to their terms and conditions are reasonable and acceptable to both them and the company.
‘Nautilus has held a collective bargaining agreement with Steam Packet for many years, we look forward to working with the company in the spirit of partnership and social dialogue.
‘We further call on the Isle of Man Government to once and for all outlaw of fire and rehire.’
‘This agreement resolves the key issue regarding working practices that require certain officers to live aboard the company’s fleet at times.
‘In December 2023, Nautilus members objected to management proposals for live aboard requirements, under which the ferry was designed to operate, and began industrial action over the critical Christmas and New Year’s festive season.
‘As a result, IOMSPC was left with no choice but to issue letters giving notice that terms and conditions would change.
‘Beyond complying with the safety management system, living aboard allows for more flexibility and resilience, and a reduction in the number of cancellations, providing a stronger lifeline ferry service for the Isle of Man.’
Brian Thomson, managing director of IOMSPC, said: ‘We are pleased that our officers and Nautilus brought solutions to our negotiations that have enabled us to reach a positive and fair agreement that ensures that we can continue to deliver a high-quality service to our customers. ‘We would like to thank our employees for their hard work and dedication during this period. We can now focus on delivering the reliable and quality service that our passengers expect and deserve on board our vessels which are the envy of the Irish Sea.’