This morning’s Manannan sailing from the Isle of Man to Liverpool had to be diverted due to an onboard medical emergency.
Departing at 7:03am, the vessel was scheduled to arrive in Liverpool at 9:55am, but this was then delayed to 10:30am because of the diversion.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company commented: ‘We can confirm that the Manannan’s crew have been responding to a medical situation involving a passenger on board this morning’s sailing to Liverpool.
‘The relevant emergency services were notified and the vessel diverted towards the Anglesey coast in order to speed embarkation of an aeromedical team.
‘Manannan is now proceeding to the Liverpool Ferry Terminal with an estimated arrival time of 10:30am.’
As a result of the delay, the return journey to the island is expected to depart at a slightly later time of 11:15am.
The spokesperson continued: ‘There will be a slight delay to this sailing due to an earlier medical emergency on board.
‘Passengers are asked to check-in as normal as we will endeavour to turn the vessel around as quickly as possible.’