The Manxman will undergo planned servicing of its Marine Evacuation System (MES) on March 26, April 15, April 25, and May 7.
The Steam Packet say that there will be no disruption to passenger services, as Manannan or Ben-my-Chree will take over Manxman sailings for these dates. A spokesperson for the ferry operator said: ‘This is a routine annual requirement for all vessels with MES and is of paramount importance.
‘For passengers booked on these sailings there is no action needed. The reservations team will make any necessary changes to travel information and confirm via email or phone where appropriate.
‘Ben-my-Chree is expected to undertake its planned annual maintenance and inspection in March and April.
‘The Manannan’s overhaul and cabin refit has been taking place over the winter period ahead of its return to service soon.’