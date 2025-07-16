A Ramsey commissioner has given an exciting update on an ongoing street art mural project in the town.
In April 2024, Lamara Craine brought forward a notice of motion to the Ramsey Town Commissioners monthly board meeting to approve a mural board artwork project with a budget of £2,000.
In March, this led to four new mural boards being mounted on the walls of buildings in the main thoroughfares of Ramsey.
Throughout April and May a number of other murals were painted, with the intention now being to install them at 22 different locations across Ramsey.
Talking about the project, Ms Craine said: ‘All of the extremely talented artists have worked incredibly hard on each mural.
‘It was such a pleasure to collaborate on my project with them, and I feel very privileged to have been a part of the creative process.
‘It’s been my dream to improve Ramsey in any way I can. I’d have loved to have fixed every single issue in the town, but sadly, it’s just not been possible.
‘The Ramsey Mural Board Art Project I created was one way that I could do all I could to brighten up our wonderful town.’
Ms Craine did not receive permission to use certain ‘prominent’ locations across Ramsey, but said she was ‘grateful’ to the property owners who did grant permission for pieces to be installed.
‘And all of the property owners for allowing us to display them and make our town more vibrant!’
Further updates on each piece when they have been installed will be posted on the ‘Ramsey Community Pinboard’ Facebook page.