The Ben-my-Chree has sailed to the rescue after Storm Darragh caused havoc to Irish ferry links.
Stena Line has chartered the Steam Packet’s standby vessel to operate a temporary service between Dublin and Heysham.
The move comes after Holyhead port in north Wales was put out of action by Storm Darragh.
It has been closed since December 7, resulting in all passengers and freight ferry services between Holyhead and Dublin being cancelled. Ferry berths at the Anglesey port will remain closed until January 15 at the earliest.
The Ben arrived in Dublin today (Tuesday) to conduct berthing trials. It will be out on charter until at least Sunday (December 22).
It will begin daily sailings on the Dublin-Heysham route from 1am on Wednesday arriving at the Lancashire port at 9.30am and departing again at 12.30pm to arrive back at the Irish capital at 9pm.
The new service will offer an additional round trip and provide 850 lane metres of freight capacity between Ireland and the UK.