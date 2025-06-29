UPDATE: A further attempt to dock since this article was published has been aborted. The captain has told passengers the crew will attempt to dock again at around 8.30pm.
The Manxman’s arrival in Douglas has been delayed due to fog.
The Steam Packet’s flagship, which set off from Heysham earlier this afternoon, is currently stationed off the island’s coast and was originally scheduled to dock at around 6pm.
However, low visibility has prevented the vessel from entering the harbour.
Residents around Douglas Bay reported hearing the ship’s foghorn after the mist rolled in earlier this evening.
A passenger on board told Isle of Man Today they were informed via an announcement that, in the worst-case scenario, the vessel would wait for low tide, which would make it easier to enter port.
The captain later announced over the ship’s onboard public address system that an attempt had been made to approach the harbour just before 6.30pm, but visibility had worsened to less than 100 metres, making it unsafe to proceed.
The captain added that another attempt would be made at around 7pm.
It is understood that Steam Packet staff on board have told passengers that the vessel will not be heading back to Heysham.