A shop-owner in Douglas is unable to open today due to a fallen tree blocking his house in Douglas.
Baz Quiilliam, who lives in Harcroft Meadow, was woken up just before 5am this morning by what he thought was a lightning strike.
Upon further inspection, Baz realised that the disruption had been caused by a fallen tree just inches away from doing serious damage to his house.
Baz said: ‘I came out to see a tree on my property, but thankfully me and my neighbours are ok.
‘I have a hole in my downstairs toilet, and my car was thankfully not parked where it normally is or it would be damaged.
‘We had a lucky escape. If the tree had been bigger, it would have gone through the roof space.’
Baz owns Q’s Stores on Derby Road in Douglas, which offers military clothing and equipment. Although usually open on a Saturday, he said it is not possible to open today due to his road being blocked.
He added: ‘A police officer came here at about 5am after it was called in and said the DOI would come when available.
‘Obviously they are busy with multiple trees down. The rest of my nieghbours also can't get out by vehicle.
‘The shop is shut Sunday and Monday, so that’s not a drama, but it looks like I'll have to write off today's opening. It could have been a lot worse!’