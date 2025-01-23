Manx Care is making a number of service changes on Friday with Storm Eowyn set to hit the island.
The health care provider has released the detailed list below:
- Most planned appointments will be cancelled unless there is a clinical imperative for them to proceed. All patients who are due to attend affected appointments will be contacted to tell them they are cancelled. If you are not contacted, your appointment will be proceeding as normal.
- Essential community visits will still go ahead as normal.
- Learning Disability and Older People day services are suspended temporarily.
- Drop-in vaccination clinic for covid / flu at Morton Hall, Castletown has now been postponed until January 31.
- The final day of the ‘Healthy Mums, Healthy Baby Week’ event has been cancelled.
- If you have a planned dental appointment, the practice will contact you if arrangements have changed.
- If you are a patient who is due to fly to the UK on Friday, January 24 via Logainair but your flight has been cancelled, please re-arrange your hospital appointment directly with the UK Trust before contacting Patient Transfers to re-arrange any travel arrangements.
- If you are a patient who is due to fly back to the Isle of Man on Friday and your flight is cancelled, please contact Loganair who will arrange new flights and accommodation.
- If you are a patient who is due to travel back via to the Isle of Man via Steam Packet and need assistance, please contact Patient Transfers directly (01624 642666).
- Please consider whether attending Manx Care facilities for emergency treatment is absolutely necessary, or whether waiting until conditions are safer to get the support you need is feasible.
- However, anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment will continue to receive it, and you should continue to seek treatment there as required.