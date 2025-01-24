In an update by the Isle of Man Government, Bus Vannin will not resume services at 2pm as planned and will reassess again at 4pm.
Meanwhile, the airport will remain closed all day and will only open again on Saturday morning at 5.30am. There are also still 30 road closures in place due to fallen trees.
‘This is to help our emergency services and response teams to prioritise clearing of trees, power lines and significant debris. A number of road closures or partial blocks remain in place.’
Bus Vannin also provided an update on Facebook.
It says: ‘Bus Vannin continues to review the ongoing situation with Storm Eowyn and the impact of the major incident.
‘The team is looking at safe options, for its staff and customers, for bus services to resume. We are looking to update no later than 4pm. Thank you for your understanding and patience at this time - as ever our priority is safety.
In announcing it would remain closed Isle of Man Airport issued a statement earlier saying: ‘For everyone’s safety and in coordination with our Government partners, we’ve made the difficult decision to keep the airport closed for the rest of today.
‘The airport terminal is scheduled to reopen tomorrow at 5.30am with normal operations resuming.
‘We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to our travellers. If you were due to travel today, please contact your airline directly for the latest updates on your flight.’
Additionally, all plantations and glens will remain closed until 6pm on Saturday.