The One World Centre is organising a street collection for the the Disaster Emergency Committee's Turkey Syria Earthquake Appeal following the earthquakes that occurred earlier in the week.
With more than 21,000 confirmed dead, and fears this number will escalate significantly, hundreds of thousands of people have lost their homes and are in urgent need of shelter, food, clean water and medical care.
Freezing temperatures and damaged infrastructure are making the situation even more difficult for survivors.
Whenever the DEC calls an emergency appeal, the One World Centre responds by collecting in the Isle of Man.
The DEC is an umbrella organisation of 15 international aid charities and the money collected is channelled to those of its members and their local partners who are working in the region and who can respond quickly.
'Giving cash means that aid can be directed where it is needed quickly and efficiently,' says One World Centre Coordinator Wendy Shimmin. 'While the search and rescue operation continues, other urgent priorities are medical treatment for the injured, shelter for those who have lost their homes, heaters for spaces, winter kits with blankets and warm clothes, and ensuring people have food and clean water.'
The street collection will focus on Douglas this weekend ( February 10 to 12) with collectors in Tesco and the town centre, as well as at Douglas and Ramsey Shoprite stores on Sunday.
A collection in Port Erin will take place next weekend (February 17-19) and the One World Centre is also asking for more volunteers to help collect in Peel and Ramsey on those dates.
Call the One World Centre on 310191.