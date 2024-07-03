This week’s Southern 100 has the strongest entry for many years, with numerous former champions and TT winners in the line-up.
Three former solo champions head a full entry list for the 69th Isle of Man Steam Packet Company-sponsored event, which gets underway with the first practice on Monday evening.
The 2022 S100 champion and now double TT winner Davey Todd returns with the Milwaukee BMW Motorrad machines, hoping to emulate his success of two years ago at Billown.
Three-time championship winners Dean Harrison and Michael Dunlop will also be at the sharp end on the Honda UK and Hawk Racing Honda machines respectively in the big capacity class.
Also starting are Jamie Coward (KTS Racing Honda), Dom Herbertson (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing), Mike Browne (IN-Competition Aprilia), Paul Jordan (Jackson Racing Honda), Rob Hodson (Honda Fireblade) and Michael Sweeney (BMW).
Locals to look out for include Nathan Harrison, Joe Yeardsley, Paul Cassidy, Jamie Williams, Dan Sayle and Marc Colvin.
The sidecar class is equally impressive with TT double winners Ryan and Callum Crowe plus defending champions Pete Founds and Jevan Walmsley up against four-time winner Tim Reeves and passenger Mark Wilkes, and 2012 winner Ben Birchall with his new sidekick Kevin Rousseau, who will be making his Billown Course debut.
Others include Wayne Lockey/Matthew Rostron; Lee Crawford/Scott Hardie; Alan Founds/Rhys Gibbons; Shaun and Ben Chandler; Steve and Matty Ramsden and 1997 champion Greg Lambert with Andrew Haynes.
One blast from the past is 1982 winner Tony Baker, making his Isle of Man comeback after a big crash at the TT in 2018. He has Dave Ryder beside him.
Two teams from France are taking part, Eric Lenser/Anais Rosset and Stevens Palacoeur/Yann Druel. Also making their S100 debuts are Ross Buchanan and Adam Evans of Eastbourne and local brothers Jim and Ben Gale, the reigning Isle of Man champions.
There is also an increasing number of overseas riders from Europe, the Americas, and the Antipodes.
The most recognisable name is Finland’s Erno Kostamo who enjoyed a successful time at this year’s TT. He will race a Penz 13 BMW.
Belgium’s Jean Pierre Polet will also be BMW mounted, while Frenchman Amalric Blanc rides a 1000cc Honda and compatriot Cedric Assouvie a BMW.
Californian David Thomas will be riding a 660 Aprilia, while Israel Gillette will be riding a 675 Triumph in the Supersport races.
Logan Barker, who is making the journey from Saskatchewan, Canada will ride a 650cc Aprilia twin.
Initial practice on Monday will be between 6.05-9.40pm, continuing on Tuesday with a final practice then two races from 8pm.
Wednesday sees four races during the evening, while Championship Day (Thursday) will commence with the morning programme of five races between 9.30am and 12.45pm.
After a break for lunch, the four-day meeting will conclude with four more races between 1.30-4.45pm, including the two feature races in the shape of the solo and sidecar championship events.
The Southern 100 will conclude with a prize presentation in the Market Square from 8.30pm the same evening.