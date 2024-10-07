This captivating time-lapse video captures the Aurora Borealis illuminating the skies over the Isle of Man.
The footage was filmed by photographer Dave Corkish at around 1am on Monday morning.
The Aurora Borealis - commonly referred to as the Northern Lights - was visible in parts of the island during the early hours when clouds cleared.
However much of the display wasn’t clearly visible to the naked eye.
That didn’t stop a number of photographers and Northern Lights enthusiasts heading out to take pictures and videos from around the Isle of Man.
Did you manage to capture the stunning display?
Dave Corkish captured this shot of Aurora Borealis over Peel around 1am on Monday morning (Dave Corkish )