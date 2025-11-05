Douglas Bay was illuminated on Wednesday evening as hundreds gathered to watch the island’s largest Bonfire Night fireworks display.
The annual event, organised by Douglas City Council, began at 6.30pm and once again delivered a spectacular show of colour and sound over the promenade.
While those gathered up Onchan Head and Port Jack may have struggled to see them with the mist, those closer to the launch were treated to a stunning display, accompanied by music.
Douglas City Council’s Bonfire Night celebration remains the biggest on the island, offering a full evening of fireworks and family entertainment.
Many spectators arrived early to secure the best viewing spots along the promenade.
Elsewhere, Peel’s firework display also went ahead this evening following a last-minute change of location.
Originally planned to be launched from Peel Breakwater, the display was moved to Peel Hill due to the number of boats currently moored along the breakwater.
Those who headed west enjoyed a stunning show that lit up the town.
Earlier in the month, Garff Commissioners hosted their annual fireworks at Laxey Valley Gardens, marking the start of the island’s Bonfire Night season with a family-friendly event.
And in the last of the public events, The Maughold Parish Social Club hosted its community bonfire and fireworks night on Saturday, November 8, featuring refreshments and family activities at Maughold Parish Social Club.
Ramsey had to sadly cancel their always popular event due to strong winds, with many in the north bitterly dissapointed.
And Port Erin chose not hold a display in 2025.
The Commissioners confirmed that no budget had been allocated for fireworks this year, continuing the same approach as recent years.
The town last hosted a public event in 2021.
The events drew large crowds despite the cool November weather.