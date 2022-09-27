Sue raises £3,000 for the RNLI in 630-mile coast walk
A woman from the Isle of Man has walked 630 miles, raising £3,000 for charity.
Sue Furner challenged herself to walk from Somerset to Dorset two months ago and finally completed her trip last week.
The 64-year-old travelled from Minehead in Somerset to Poole in Dorset along the South West Coast Path, the longest national trail in the UK.
She raised money for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute, the charity that saves lives at sea.
Sue, who lives in Peel, said: ‘My 630-mile walk on the South West Coast Path is complete.
‘There was so much wonderful scenery, wildlife and great weather.
‘New memories made, new places visited and a trip down memory lane as I revisited places I’d been to as a child on holiday.
‘And the added bonus of raising £3,000 for the RNLI. Thanks everyone for your support and donations.’
Sue, who has lived in the Isle of Man for 24 years, was a marathon runner when she arrived from the Netherlands.
She took up long-distance walking in the island, taking part in the TT course walk, the End to End several times, and completing the full 85-mile Parish Walk twice.
In 2003, she walked 900 miles from John O’Groats to Land’s End in 49 days with no rest days.
Mrs Furner also walked the Camino de Santiago in Spain in 2015.
If you still wish to donate, go to her page called ‘Sue’s 630-mile walk on South West Coastal Path’.
