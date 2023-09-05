An event on Sunday will look to pay tribute to those who have died through suicide.
Organised by the Facebook community ‘Bereaved Survivors of Suicide IoM’, the event will see the names of suicide victims read out and their pictures shared.
A spokesperson said: ‘Please bring a photo of your loved one along for the reading and remembering of the names.
‘We have tea lights and lanterns to surround them with light.
‘These events have been very uplifting in the past and it is a great way to remember our loved ones while collectively supporting each other.
‘Mike Kewley, a mindfulness teacher, will give a talk and lead a meditation practice, and there will also be poems, crafts and a buffet.’