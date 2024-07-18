Sulby Methodist Church is holding a flower festival from this Saturday (July 20) until next Wednesday, July 24.
The church will be open throughout the five-day event from 10.30am to 3.30pm, expect on Sunday when it will be open between 1.30pm and 4pm.
As well as the floral exhibits, there will be background music on the piano and organ and a PowerPoint presentation by charity the Manx Wildlife Trust.
Refreshments will also be available including sandwiches and homemade cake.
Looking ahead, the church is also hosting a concert at the start of next month.
Zoe Cannell, Gareth Moore, Sarah Qualtrough and Terry Qualtrough will be performing on Sunday, August 4 at 3pm.
Admission is £10, which includes homemade cake.