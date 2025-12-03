The application (15/00889/B) for retrospective approval to erect four mobile kiosks in a field off St Jude’s Road, Sulby, for the display and selling of produce, was submitted in August 2015.
But more than 10 years on, there’s been no decision by planners.
Details of the island’s longest-pending planning application were revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request.
The FoI request asked what is the longest period that any currently undetermined planning application has remained pending for, and why it remains undetermined.
In a response, the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture confirmed that the application for Magher Grianagh, Sulby, was the longest-pending one.
It explained: ‘The planning application remains undetermined as additional technical information was requested to address concerns raised by the highway division.’
It added: ‘To offer advice and assistance, the department have reviewed this application and given the limited scale and infrequent nature of the proposals, it is now considered that these matters can reasonably be managed through a planning condition attached to an approval.’
The issues raised about the 2015 planning application for Magher Grianagh concerned requirements over a layby, visibility splays and the need to install bollards.
But following a review in the wake of the FoI request, the planning division appears to no longer be demanding the changes.
An officer reported: ‘Given the development has operated now for over 10 years with no known issues, and the changes to the highway carried out between reviews, I would not continue to insist that bollards are provided at the access.
‘Given the changes to the highway and the lack of street lighting, their addition at this stage could pose more of a risk than their benefit.’