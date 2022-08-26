Summer fayre at Southlands on Monday
A Manx charity is holding a summer fayre on Monday in Port Erin.
The Resident Comfort Fund will host the fayre for the residents of Southlands residential care home that provides support to vulnerable older people.
Proceeds from the event will be donated to The Resident Comfort Fund, which is used to provide additional treats for residents such as days out, parties, Christmas presents and fun entertainment.
Rebecca Dooley, manager of Southlands, said: ‘Fundraising has been extremely limited since the Covid-19 pandemic began and this year’s Summer Fayre is the first opportunity we’ve had to boost the Resident Comfort Fund for a couple of years, so understandably our colleagues are keen to make it a success not only for visitors, but for our residents too.
‘This is a great opportunity to get involved in supporting the local community and our residents as all of the money raised on Monday will be used to enhance the quality of life of people who live here.’
The Southlands Summer Fayre takes place between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.
Entry is free and everyone is welcome to attend, to enjoy a range of activities including cake sales, face painting and tombola.
