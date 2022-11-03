Sunny intervals and showers
Thursday 3rd November 2022 6:29 am
Share
(Mike Quine )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
Sunny intervals and a few isolated showers today, before turning a bit cloudier this afternoon and evening.
Moderate south or southwest wind gradually backing a light easterly later in the day and top temperature 12°C.
Outlook
Generally dry on Friday with bright or sunny spells, moderate west or northwest winds and highest temperature 12°C again.
A wet start on Saturday with persistent rain through much of the morning, possibly heavy at times, which will then clear to become mostly dry in the afternoon with bright or sunny spells to end the day. Fresh to strong south or southwest winds soon becoming a moderate to fresh south-westerly. Temperatures up to 13°C.
Sunrise: 7:22am Today Sunset: 4:41pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |