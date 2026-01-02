The cold snap has only just begun but it is already causing travel chaos with the Mountain Road and Ronaldsway’s runway both shut.
The Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed the Mountain Road will not reopen until Monday due to wintry showers and ice.
Government webcams show a light dusting of either snow or hail but the roads look like there could be issues with ice.
Posting on social media, the DoI said: ‘The Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa will stay closed pending a further safety review. It is expected to remain shut until 12pm on Monday, January 5.’
Meanwhile, the runway at Ronaldsway has been closed due to the ice and sleet with an update due later on when it will reopen.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Airport said: ‘At present, our runway is closed due to heavy ice and sleet. Our teams have been working hard to de-ice the runway; however, there remains a risk of further icing.
‘Please be patient as we do our best to resume operations as soon as it is safe to do so.
In the meantime, please stay up to date with flight information by visiting www.airport.im or by contacting your airline directly.
‘Road conditions across the island are also icy, so please allow extra time when travelling to and from the airport.
‘Thank you for your understanding and patience — safety will always be our top priority.’
Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow and ice which remains in place until noon on Friday although it is likely there will be further warnings in the coming days.
Isolated wintry showers are expected on Friday, mainly in the south and on higher ground, with strong winds adding to the chill factor.
Saturday is likely to see a reprieve from wintry showers but it will remain very col with highs of 4C and strong winds remain.
Further wintry showers could return on Sunday with strong winds remaining.