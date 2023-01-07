Outbreaks of rain soon clearing, then bright or sunny intervals developing this morning but a few scattered showers coming across on a strengthening south-southwest wind this afternoon.
Temperatures 9 or 10°C at best. Strong to gale force winds arriving this evening and tonight with some showers.
Sunrise: 8:36am Today
Sunset: 4:14pm Today
Outlook
Continuing unsettled and rather windy tomorrow and Monday with sunny intervals, and occasional showers may become more frequent at times.
Temperatures nearer 8°C. Milder temperatures return on Tuesday but soon becoming generally wet and windy, then clearing-up later in the day.