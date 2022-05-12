Sunny intervals with the risk of a shower

Thursday 12th May 2022 6:44 am
Bungalow webcam
The view from the Bungalow at 7.20am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

Sunny intervals with a small risk of the odd isolated shower. Moderate to fresh southwest winds strengthening this afternoon and overnight, top temperature reaching 14°C.

Outlook

Dry with variable amounts of cloud on Friday allowing for some sunny intervals. Mainly fresh southwest winds becoming light overnight into Saturday. Top temperatures reaching 17°C.

Continuing with variable cloud and sunny intervals on Saturday. Winds becoming light and variable by lunchtime, and a top temperature of 17°C

Sunrise: 5:21am Today Sunset: 9:10pm Today

