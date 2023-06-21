Patchy cloud around to start, this clearing through the morning as sunny spells develop.
Light to moderate south or southwest wind falling light and variable later in the day.
Maximum temperature 20°C.
Patchy cloud around to start again tomorrow, otherwise bright or sunny spells developing. Light and variable winds settling southerly in the evening, top temperature 21°C.
Outlook
Cloudy on Friday with occasional outbreaks of rain. Increased risk of coastal mist and fog developing also. Fresh to strong southerly wind and a highest temperature of 19°C.
Sunrise: 4:45am
Sunset: 9:55pm