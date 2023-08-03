The weather forecast from the Met Office at Ronaldsway Airport:
Cloudy to start today, gradually clearing to sunny intervals during the afternoon with a small risk of isolated shower. A fresh to strong northwest wind, becoming quite gusty in places. Maximum temperature of just 17°C.
Plenty of sunny spells tomorrow, with the fresh to strong northwest wind easing by late morning before backing to the south or southwest in the afternoon. The wind then backs east and increases fresh to strong overnight into Saturday as an area of rain moves in. Temperatures reaching only 16°C.
Outlook
Persistent, at times heavy, rain for much of Saturday clearing to scattered showers in the evening. The fresh to strong easterly wind will back to north or northwest by late morning, and decrease moderate to fresh in the evening. Temperatures rising to just 16°C.
Sunrise: 5:34am
Sunset: 9:14pm