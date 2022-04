Sunny spells this morning, cloudy this afternoon

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Fine and dry with sunny intervals this morning then turning rather cloudy in the afternoon. Light mainly southeast wind and a maximum temperature of 11°C.

Remaining fine and settled tomorrow with more sunshine and light winds. Feeling warmer with afternoon temperatures of 13 or 14°C.

Outlook

Dry for much of the day on Saturday with sunny intervals, then cloud increasing later in the day with patchy rain overnight into Sunday.