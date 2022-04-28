Sunny spells this morning, cloudy this afternoon

Thursday 28th April 2022 5:55 am
Ramsey web cam
Ramsey at 6.53am (Isle of Man Government webcam )

Fine and dry with sunny intervals this morning then turning rather cloudy in the afternoon. Light mainly southeast wind and a maximum temperature of 11°C.

Remaining fine and settled tomorrow with more sunshine and light winds. Feeling warmer with afternoon temperatures of 13 or 14°C.

Outlook

Dry for much of the day on Saturday with sunny intervals, then cloud increasing later in the day with patchy rain overnight into Sunday.

Sunrise: 5:49am Today Sunset: 8:44pm Today

