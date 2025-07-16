She’s graced red carpets from Chennai to Cannes, starred in sci-fi blockbusters, rom-coms and everything in between, but for Bollywood actress Amy Jackson, nowhere quite compares to the Isle of Man.
The model and actress, who was born in Douglas in 1992, has returned to the island that she still calls home in a new video for Visit Isle of Man.
And it’s not just for the views, although being filmed from above on horseback and a boat certainly helps.
In the video Mrs Jackson, who appeared in nine episodes of U.S superhero TV show Supergirl, says: ‘There’s always something magnetic about going back to where you were born,’ she says.
‘Being in the hills and the countryside and at the seaside, there’s a real stillness and peace.
‘That’s what I really appreciate now, in this later time in life, there’s just a different air in the Isle of Man.
‘You can really breathe and feel just centred.’
The Isle of Man, Amy says, isn’t just any scenic backdrop, it holds the unique status of being the world’s only whole nation UNESCO Biosphere.
‘That means community. It means its people. It means nature. And it’s all intertwined together, which is very unique and very special to this island,’ she added.
Amy is now a global name, especially in Indian cinema, with award-winning roles in Madrasapattinam, Singh Is Bliing and 2.0.
She’s scooped honours at the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, SIIMA and the London Asian Film Festival.
These days, she’s also known as Mrs Ed Westwick, yes, that Ed Westwick, of Gossip Girl and White Gold fame, and the couple recently welcomed their son, Oscar Alexander, in March 2025.
But even with Hollywood glamour and Bollywood brilliance, for Amy Jackson, the island remains centre stage.
‘I’m Amy Jackson, and this is my extraordinary isle’, she concluded.