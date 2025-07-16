Ten residents who have lived in the Isle of Man for less than 10 years have been allocated a public sector house since 2023.
Details were given in Tynwald this week by Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood.
Dr Haywood told Tynwald that exemptions are rarely granted and only in exceptional circumstances.
She confirmed that of the exemptions given since 2023, seven were granted to help victims fleeing domestic abuse.
Two were granted because of health and mobility issues so that residents could move into accommodation to allow them to carry on living independently. One was granted for health reasons and issues around parental rights.
Another case - taking the total to 11 - concerns an individual who is currently homeless but has had residential discretion approved to be allowed to apply to the housing waiting list.
They will now be considered along with other applications on the waiting list for potential future allocation of suitable properties for their needs as and when they become available.
In the case of the waivers granted, three had been living in the island for more than nine years. Three of the tenants were over state pension age. One of the tenants has since moved out, while another has died.
Dr Haywood said the length of residency for those given an exemption ranged from 13 months to 9.5 years, with the average being six years.
The issue was first raised in a Tynwald question from Speaker Juan Watterson.
Dr Haywood said: 'The majority were granted to support people escaping from domestic abuse and to provide a safe home for them to recover from their traumatic experiences. These use of exemptions in these cases is absolutely justified to support these victims.’