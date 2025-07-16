Families looking for a fun and educational day out this summer will be pleased to hear that Cornaa Fish Farm in Maughold is reopening its gates to the public during the school holidays.
The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) has confirmed the popular freshwater fish hatchery will welcome visitors every Wednesday and Thursday from 10am to 4pm, starting next week.
The open days offer families the chance to feed rainbow trout, explore the scenic Ballaglass Glen, and enjoy the tranquil Cornaa beach.
In a post shared on social media by DEFA’s Fisheries division, a spokesperson said: ‘This will be a great opportunity to enjoy the electric tram and explore the natural wonders of the Ballaglass Glen, Cornaa beach as well as feeding rainbow trout at the fish farm.
‘A great day out for the kids, our friendly staff look forward to seeing you.’
Visitors are reminded that fish food donations must be made in cash, as there are no card facilities on site.
Open days are subject to weather and health and safety conditions, with any cancellations announced in advance on DEFA’s Fisheries Facebook page.
Built in 1972, the Cornaa Fish Farm, also known as Lag Vollagh Freshwater Fish Hatchery, is operated by DEFA’S fisheries division and produces around 20,000 rainbow trout each year.
These are stocked in up to six reservoirs around the Isle of Man as part of its renowned recreational angling programme.
The farm is accessible via a short walk from the Ballaglass Glen car park or a three-minute stroll from the Cornaa stop on the Manx Electric Railway.
Visitors with mobility concerns are encouraged to contact the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture in advance to arrange access.