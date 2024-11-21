Isle of Manx Customs and Excise raised an assessment in May 2021, seeking payment of output VAT to the tune of £50.6m plus an penalty of just under £7.6m, the £50.6m figure based on the price of €290m at which the MY Amadea had been advertised for sale at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019. But Nereo argued no VAT was owed as the yacht had been outside the Isle of Man at the time of deregistration.