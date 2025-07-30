Growing numbers of adult and child dependants of migrant workers have been granted entry clearance visas, latest figures show.
Despite the birth rate having fallen to the lowest level in more than 100 years, the island has the highest proportion of children aged 15 and under as a percentage of its population, when compared with the other Crown Dependencies.
A report to Tynwald comparing the island’s immigration system to that of the UK’s said a likely reason for this is the relocation of families under the worker migrant route which, unlike the UK, currently places no restrictions on the number of dependants a migrant can bring.
A newly published Tynwald written reply to a question from Tim Glover MHK shows a total of 6,026 migrant worker visas were issued between January 2020 and July 28 this year.
Of these 1,436 were for child dependants, with numbers rising from 58 in 2020 to reach 452 last year. Adult dependants totalled 1,185 and have risen from 73 in 2020 to reach 370 last year.
Figures released separately by the Treasury under the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act show a total of 586 visas were issued between April 1 and the end of June this year.
Of these, 324 were for initial entry, 170 were to renew or change a visa and 92 were for indefinite leave to remain.
Seven workers were successful in their fast-tracked application for a health and care visa, with visas also issued to their 13 adult dependants and 23 child dependants.
In addition, there were 29 worker migrant visas issued for entry clearance during the same three months, together with 27 adult and 29 child dependants.
In the 2024-25 financial year, a total of 3,051 visas were issued, of which 1,082 were work visas - 491 for entry clearance, 463 for further leave to remain and 128 for indefinite leave.
There were 127 fast-tracked health visas issued for entry clearance during that year alongside those for 60 adult and 78 child dependants plus a total of 230 worker migrant visas granted, together with 139 adult and 152 child dependants.
Total entry clearance, excluding visit visas, for the period April 2024 to the end of June this year was 1,164, of which 532 (46%) were the main applicant, 333 (29%), were for their children and 299 (26%) for their spouse or other adult dependant.
The figures show more than 7,000 entry clearance visas - including visit visas - have been issued since 2018. Around 4,200 of these were for work or student visas, with just over 1,000 for child dependants.
A Council of Ministers report on inward migration, debated at the July Tynwald, said that the large number of children being granted entry clearance highlights the prevalence of young families relocating to the island via a visa route.
All migrants and their dependants receive immediate access to free healthcare, education, and other public services.
After five years, they become eligible for public benefits and assistance with higher education costs.
But gap analysis by law firm Bridson Halsall published as an appendix to the Council of Ministers report pointed out that many worker migrants earn below the median salary, meaning their tax contributions may not fully cover the public sector costs associated with their household.
The new figures released under the FoI Act show that half of work visas issued in 2024-25 were for jobs earning less than £30,000, and more than a quarter for those earning less than £25,000.
Of the work visas issued between April and the end of June this year, the highest proportion were for care workers and home carers, chefs and nurses.
The government insists inward migration plays a vital role in addressing skills shortages and population decline.
The large rise in visa approvals after 2019 was in part due to Brexit, as EU nationals must now obtain a visa to live and work in the Isle of Man.
Changes to the UK’s immigration system brought in this summer have tightened the rules for bringing family members to the country, and restricted eligibility to high skilled jobs only.
It is unclear what proportion of the 933 allowed further leave to remain in the island in 2024-25 were existing migrants being granted visa extensions or whether some were foreign nationals moving from a UK immigration status to an Isle of Man one to take up residency in the Isle of Man.
Similarly, there is no data to confirm how many of the thousands of new arrivals granted visas since 2018 are still living in the island. The figures also exclude those who have relocated from within the Common Travel Area.
Children and young people moving to the Isle of Man may become future taxpayers and fill skills gaps.
But there is insufficient data to indicate whether the children of recent migrants are more or less likely to remain here longer term.
In relation to the 1,082 work permits issued in 2024-25, nationalities most represented were Filipino (240), South African (177), Indian (113), Chinese (110), Pakistani (65), Zimbabwean (45), Nigerian (41), Ghanaian (30) and Kenyan (26).
A vast majority were for jobs in the private sector.