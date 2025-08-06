Braddan Commissioners hosted their first Community Day at The Roundhouse on Sunday, attracting families and residents to a full day of free activities and entertainment.
A wide range of free activities catered to all age groups, including inflatables on the village green, soft play sessions, traditional sports day races and pickleball taster sessions.
Attendees had the opportunity to tour The Roundhouse facilities or relax outdoors.
A 360-degree cinema, the ‘Dome Immersive Experience’, also featured films ranging from underwater documentaries to Isle of Man TT footage.
Reflecting on the day, Braddan Commissioners chairman Neal Mellon said: ‘It’s been great to see The Roundhouse buzzing with life.
‘I’m really proud of our staff for organising another successful day and I hope that we can build on today for future community events’.