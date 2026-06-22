A survey has been launched seeking the views of parents regrading childcare provision in the Isle of Man.
The government is inviting parents and legal guardians of children aged 0 to 11 to share their views on all aspects of childcare.
The Childcare Survey for parents and carers opened on Monday (June 22) and is asking families about their experiences of formal childcare, wraparound and holiday provision, informal childcare, affordability, additional needs, and the impact childcare arrangements can have on work, study and family life.
The government says the feedback will help the Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) understand what is working well, where there may be gaps, and what changes may be needed.
The consultation supports the aims of the Isle of Man Childcare Strategy, published in 2022, which seeks to ensure that every child has the opportunity to access high-quality childcare and early education.
DESC Minister Daphne Caine believes the survey is vital in shaping government policy on childcare provision.
She said: ‘Childcare plays an important role in supporting children’s development, family life and parents’ ability to work or study.
‘We want to hear directly from families about their experiences so that any future decisions are informed by the needs of parents, carers and children across the island.’
Following the consultation, responses will be analysed and a ‘We Asked, You Said, We Did’ summary will be published to explain the feedback received and how it may be used.
The consultation will close on Monday, July 20 and can be accessed by going online to https://consult.gov.im/education-and-children/childcare-survey-for-parents-and-carers/
- Have your say! Email [email protected] with your views for possible publication. Include your name, address, and phone number for verification. Anonymity requests will be respected.