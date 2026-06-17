A survey that is the first of its kind is underway with the hopes of uncovering how women on the island truly feel about style, confidence and the realities of getting dressed every day.
Image consultant Rebecca Hills who runs Vera Rae Image Consultancy aims to gather insights from women across the island to create the first report of its kind exploring the realities of women’s shopping habits, wardrobe confidence and personal style.
Rebecca said: ‘Through my work with women across the island, I've seen first-hand how many feel frustrated by their wardrobes, despite often spending significant amounts of money on clothing.’
The survey will explore topics including local shopping experiences, online shopping habits, colour confidence, personal style, wardrobe waste and the financial impact of buying clothes that don’t get worn.
‘I wanted to create this survey to take a much deeper look at what women in the island are really struggling with when it comes to clothes, shopping and confidence.’
The survey is open to women aged 18 and over. Rebecca hopes to gather information from a variation of women from different backgrounds and age groups.
Rebecca added: ‘The more women who take part, the more representative and meaningful the findings will be.
‘My hope is that the report provides a genuine snapshot of women's experiences on the island and helps shine a light on the challenges and opportunities that often go unspoken.
‘Too often, people complete surveys and never hear what happened next. I want the findings from this report to be used to shape future conversations, events, services and collaborations that genuinely reflect the needs and experiences of local women.’
As a thank you, participants can enter a prize draw to win their choice of a Signature Colour Analysis or Mini Style Analysis experience with Vera Rae, each worth £190.