The government’s fourth Isle of Man Business Environment and Conditions Survey launched this week, providing an opportunity to assess business confidence and performance across the island.
This twice-yearly survey, last conducted in late 2025, gathers insight from employers on current business activity, confidence levels, staffing, investment plans, and future outlook. The findings provide information for policy development across government.
The questionnaire also explores broader topics such as workplace skills, regulation and the ease of doing business.
Participation is by invitation only, with letters being sent to a random sample of approximately 3,000 businesses. The survey is voluntary and should take no longer than 30 minutes to complete.
The survey closes at midnight on July 10.
Businesses can complete the survey online using the link provided in the letter. Alternatively, a paper copy can be requested by calling 686107 or emailing [email protected]