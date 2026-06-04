Douglas City Council is set to host a drop-in session for residents to have their say about what the future of Noble’s Park should look like.
It is being held at The Rocket Play Area on Saturday, June 13 from 10am to 4pm, and ratepayers will be able to view and comment on the draft masterplan proposals.
The council says the plans were developed following feedback received through a public survey which was carried out earlier this year.
It adds that members of staff working on the scheme will be in attendance, and people will be able to share their views on the project before plans are finalised.