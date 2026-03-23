Patients at Noble’s Hospital will once again be able to access refreshments and essential items more easily, with the return of a ward trolley service.
Manx Care has confirmed that the Thie Bee Retail Shop trolley will resume rounds across wards and outpatient areas, following feedback gathered during its recent ‘Meet the Matron’ listening events.
The sessions, held earlier this year, invited patients, carers and visitors to share their experiences and suggest improvements to services.
One of the key requests was for easier access to snacks, drinks and small essentials, particularly for those without regular visitors.
In response, Manx Care has reinstated the trolley service, allowing patients to purchase items closer to their bedside.
A spokesperson said: ‘You told us that having access to refreshments, small essentials and a friendly face – especially when you may not have visitors – would make a real difference to your hospital experience. We listened.’
Emma Cleator, Divisional Director of Nursing and Allied Health Professions for Unscheduled Care, said the initiative reflects a wider commitment to improving patient care.
She said: ‘This initiative reflects our commitment to delivering compassionate, person-centred care on every ward, every day. The team has worked incredibly hard to refresh the process, ensuring it runs smoothly and adds genuine value to the patient experience.
‘These small but meaningful interactions help promote comfort, dignity and connection – things that matter deeply to the people we care for.’
The return of the trolley service forms part of Manx Care’s wider Patient, Resident and Carer Experience and Involvement Strategy, which aims to ensure feedback directly shapes services.
Manx Care added: ‘Your voice matters, and this is just one example of how we’re honouring our promise to listen, involve and improve together.’