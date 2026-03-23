The Sovereign Art Foundation (SAF) has donated £7,000 raised through the 2025 Sovereign Students Art Prize to two island charities - Manx Children’s Art Therapy and ARTS AID.
Now in its eighth year, the Sovereign Students Art Prize aims to highlight the role of art within the education system while providing a platform for young artists to showcase their work.
The 2025 competition attracted a record 89 entries. Of these, 30 works were selected for the finalists’ exhibition, which took place at Noble’s Hospital in October last year.
The shortlisted artworks were subsequently sold via silent auction, with proceeds split evenly between the artists and the beneficiary charities.
ARTS AID, established in 2018 with initial funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council as part of the Island of Culture 2014 legacy, provides financial assistance to students pursuing arts education across the UK. The organisation offers scholarships, bursaries and maintenance support where government funding is limited or unavailable.
Meanwhile, Manx Children’s Art Therapy delivers clinical art psychotherapy services to children and families from its base at the Children’s Centre at Wallberry Farm, near Douglas. Operating four days a week without government funding, the charity relies on donations to sustain its work.
Sharon Lannigan, director of business development and marketing at Sovereign Trust, commented: ‘The Sovereign Art Foundation was set up with the twin aims of engaging with local cultural organisations in all the jurisdictions in which the Sovereign Group operates and using expressive arts therapy to support children with different needs.
‘We are delighted to be able to support ARTS AID and Manx Children’s Art Therapy because both organisations are such a perfect fit for these aims.
‘We would like to thank all the entrants, sponsors, judges and hosts who did so much to make this year’s students prize such a great success.’