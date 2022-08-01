Swimmers in semi-final and final action tonight
Subscribe newsletter
The island’s swimmers continued to impress at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on the morning of day four at the Commonwealth Games.
Having been in record-breaking form already at the 2022 event in Birmingham, the Team Utmost Isle of Man squad were back in action in the heats on Monday morning.
Kiera Prentice kicked off the action for the Manx competitors by going within only two percent of her lifetime best in the 200m backstroke heat on her way to finishing 13th, her highest individual placing to date.
Competing in the men’s 100m butterfly qualifiers, Peter Allen was only just outside his lifetime best set in Sheffield but still recorded his third fastest time to date on his way to finishing fifth in his heat.
After a few days away from competitive action following her impressive 12th place finish in the women’s 50m breaststroke final on Friday, Laura Kinley was within a second of her lifetime best in the women’s 100m breaststroke heats.
As such, Kinley ended fifth in the second heat to qualify for this evening’s finals.
Joining her in action this evening will be the men’s quartet of Alex Bregazzi, Harry Robinson, Joel Watterson and Peter Allen who contest the final of the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay which starts at 9.16pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |