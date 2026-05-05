Switzerland’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, His Excellency Dominique Paravicini, visited the island last week.
The ambassador met with the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan and the Treasury Minister Chris Thomas before being hosted at Government House by the Lieutenant Governor. This included a dinner attended by representatives from the finance sector, regulators and government.
Mr Cannan said: ‘I was pleased to meet with His Excellency and strengthen the bonds between the Isle of Man and Switzerland. We enjoyed strong ties with Mr Paravicini’s predecessor, and I believe this visit has helped us to cement an enduring relationship.’
As well as meetings with industry, political representatives and government officials, Mr Paravicini also took time to visit the Laxey Wheel and businesses in Sulby and Douglas during his time in the island.