Joshua Modin’s victim hit his head as he fell and suffered a cut which required six staples to close.
During sentencing at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Thursday, Deemster Graeme Cook told Modin he could have faced a far more serious charge.
He said: ‘You were fortunate that the victim is still on this earth. You could have been facing a one-punch manslaughter charge.’
Prosecuting advocate Sara Jayne Dodge told the court police were called to Barrack Street in Douglas in the early hours of November 16.
The victim was found lying against a wall outside the Outback, with a ‘substantial amount of blood’ from a head wound.
Ms Dodge said eyewitnesses had reported seeing Modin shouting and swearing outside the venue and appeared ‘agitated and very drunk’.
He shouted abuse at one woman before turning to the victim, pushing him several times and then punching him.
Witnesses pointed Modin out to police, who found him nearby at the Rovers Return pub. After being arrested, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In a victim impact statement, the complainant said: ‘In the first couple of weeks I struggled to process what had happened.
‘I enjoy sport but couldn’t do anything for a few days afterwards.
‘Since this, I have not gone out in Douglas and my parents now worry about me and my brother when we do go out.
‘I have never been involved in anything like this. Afterwards, I messaged friends to try and find out if I had done anything wrong and if it was my fault.’
Modin, of Mona Drive, Douglas, was represented by advocate Darren Taubitz.
Mr Taubitz said the incident was short-lived, involving one punch, and no weapon was used.
He said his client had no previous convictions but had an unsettled childhood, moving between countries, schools and cultures.
Mr Taubitz added: ‘Academically, my client did well. He is intelligent and speaks three languages fluently. He has a good job and is hard working.’
He said Modin had been concerned for the welfare of a female friend but felt no one was listening to him.
‘He had too much to drink and it was an impulsive act,’ Mr Taubitz added.
Deemster Cook criticised alcohol-related violence, saying: ‘People drink too much and become thugs. I have said many times that people should be able to go out for a few drinks and enjoy themselves without fear of such behaviour.’
However, taking into account Modin’s age and lack of previous convictions, the deemster suspended an 18-month prison sentence for two years.