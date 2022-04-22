Take up challenge for Victim Support

We have been running a series of features about Manx charities and our next one is Victim Support Isle of Man (charity number 963).

It is an important charity which does great work here in the island.

According to its website, for the first quarter of 2022, new referrals supported by Victim Support included:

l 24 victims of sexual assault

l 12 victims of physical assault

l 33 victims of domestic abuse

l 21 witnesses

I spoke to the charity to find out more about exactly what they do to support those who come to them for help.

Who are you / What do you do?

Victim Support is an independent, Isle of Man charity, which offers free and confidential help to victims and witnesses of crime, their family and friends.

We provide support for people affected by crime, death by road traffic collisions, unusual death or domestic abuse.

You don’t have to have reported a crime to receive our support and there’s no charge for our services.

No matter when the crime happened, we’re here to help you by providing information, practical advice and emotional support.

Although we work closely with them, we are not part of the police, criminal justice system or the government.

The help we give you is completely confidential and unless it’s an emergency or someone’s safety is at risk, we won’t tell anyone that we are helping you.

Why / when did you form?

Isle of Man Victim Support Scheme was formed in 2001, in 2006 it changed from a charity to a company limited by guarantee to protect its trustees who are also volunteers to support victims of crime, death by road traffic collisions, unusual death or domestic abuse.

What is your biggest

achievement, or proudest moment, since forming?

Manager Paula Gelling said: ‘Our biggest achievement is helping many people over the years at what can be the most difficult time of their lives.

‘When people come back to us months or years later to say how much we helped them and how happy they are now after coming to us for support.’

What is your biggest ambition / goal for the future?

‘At the moment we are more reactive, we would like to be more proactive within the community by going into schools and other areas where people may not know that we are here.

‘Our goal is to reach more people, through increasing the awareness of the charity and making our services accessible to more people.’

How can people get involved?

People can get involved with Victim Support IOM through donations, volunteering or by helping raise awareness of what we do.

As we are an independent charity, we rely on donations and fundraising to allow us to keep supporting the island’s residents, if you would like to donate or fundraise for us, please visit our website www.victim support.im.

We are always happy to take on volunteers, whether that be through helping us at our fundraising events, through being trained to work with our clients as a welfare volunteer or helping with witnesses in court as a witness service volunteer.

You can also help us raise awareness by taking part in our fundraising events and by following us on social media and sharing our posts, we’re on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Where can people find you and where can you donate?

[Our] website is: victimsupport.im

[and] we’re on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn, just search for ‘Victim Support IOM’.

If you would like to speak to a member of the team, please call 679950 or email [email protected]

Our office opening hours are 8.30am – 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Throughout the month of May, Victim Support are challenging the island’s residents to take part in their 267,000 Step Challenge.

Participants of the challenge will walk 10,000 steps for each of the 267 new client referrals the charity received in 2021 to total 267,000 steps, averaging just over 8,600 steps a day.

This can be completed from May 1 – May 31, whenever and however the participant likes whether this being throughout the work day, going on long walks around the island or from being out and about.

The charity are also encouraging participant’s friends and family to sponsor them to complete the challenge.

If they raise £100 or over they will receive a Star Fundraiser pin badge and certificate as a thank you.

This challenge is a great way for people to have some motivation to get their steps up each day and fundraise at the same time!

To register for the 267,000 Step Challenge for free or to find out more information, email Amber on [email protected] or call 01624 679950.

l Would you like to see your charity featured in one of our papers, for free?

Charities based here in the island undoubtedly do great work – and we want to reach out to those charities who people may not know.

After the last couple of years of trying to keep afloat during a global pandemic, we’re sure local charities would love some extra support.