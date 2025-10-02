The site compound has become overgrown - and residents have complained that unfinished roads with raised grids have been subject to regular flooding.
A high court claim to wind-up developer Haven Homes was withdrawn by consent, subject to resolution on the dispute, in an order dated July 31 this year.
They argued that it would be ‘just and equitable’ for Haven Homes to be wound up, claiming it was unable to pay its debts as they fell due - an allegation denied by the homebuilder.
A court hearing in January heard that Haven Homes director Dave Lewis had his personal properties arrested to secure a Treasury debt which included an unpaid VAT bill of almost £164,000 and various Income Tax Division charges.
A further case management hearing in April was told the developer had no further outstanding creditors left unpaid or unsecured.
Lawyers for the claimants had been seeking disclosure of documents from Haven Homes including bank statements.
Following the court proceedings, the three parties had agreed to work towards resolving the dispute.
But six months on, there appears to have been no progress and no activity on the site.
Residents are calling on the developer to get two sections of the estate roads finished.
Railway Court, and the parking area behind on Station Court, frequently flood after heavy rain as the grids are set above the unfinished road surface, making drainage impossible.
There is a similar problem with ponding by the raised grids on River Meadows but another issue here is a metal plate covering a manhole, recently upgraded with a heavier one.
It is understood that neither of the two unfinished sections of the road have any connection with the dispute and residents say they can’t understand why the work to complete them can’t be done - especially as the houses on Railway Court have been occupied for three years and some on River Meadows for two.
One resident posted on Facebook: ‘The parking area in Station Court, and connecting roads, need to be finished ASAP before the rainb does become more frequent. It’s like a swimming pool after an hour of heavy rain.’
Haven Homes’ MD Mr Lewis said in a statement: ‘I can confirm that the matter has been withdrawn from court by mutual consent and the settlement is currently being finalised, and a press release will be issued by the parties as part of that.’