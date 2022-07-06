Tanzy makes ‘significant’ investment in family firm

Tanzy Cherry, chief operating officer at Cherry Godfrey, has made a ‘significant’ but unspecified investment in the firm by buying a substantial shareholding.

She is the daughter of founder and chief executive officer David Cherry.

Cherry Godfrey was formed by David and his wife Selena in 1993, on the day Tanzy was born.

From its original base in Guernsey, the family run business expanded to Jersey in 2000 and the Isle of Man in 2016.

Mr Cherry said: ‘I am delighted that Tanzy has decided to buy shares in Cherry Godfrey, this brings the entire group ownership back into our family for the first time in 17 years.’

Ms Cherry said: ‘I am extremely proud to have bought shares in the company that has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.

‘Working at the heart of communities has always been at the forefront of what we do and we are looking at a number of initiatives to increase our product offering and service levels across the four jurisdictions.